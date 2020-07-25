The Lima Area Radio Kontrol Society held their 22nd Annual Big Bird Fly In on Saturday, sending dozens of model airplanes flying into the sky.
Giant-scale airplanes and jets zoomed through the air at the L.A.R.K.S. field in Lima. Remote pilots sent their crafts over the corn fields and down the runway to show off their skills. People came from all over to enjoy the open space to fly in. To some, building and flying airplanes has become a life-long hobby.
Jim Dewinter, an avid radio control flyer says, “Ever since I could walk anything that looked--even resembled an airplane-- I was throwing. Anything you could put on a string and swing, I was throwing. You know, you dream about airplanes at night. I built model airplanes as soon as my dad would help me learn.”
The Chairman of the event, Ben Burden, says that he would love to see more kids out in the field with airplanes and that it’s a great hobby. He encourages anyone who is interested in flying to visit the academy of model aeronautics website at join.modelaircraft.org.