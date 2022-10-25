Bluffton University students get a lesson in compassionate accountability from improv

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have watched improv comedy like “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, you see that quick thinking and reacting can make a scene memorable and funny, but did you ever think it could also be a metaphor for life?
That’s what the students at Bluffton University found out about Tuesday from 2010 graduate, comedian, and author Andrea Flack-Wetherald. She wanted the students to understand that good things are still possible, but people who are empathic to critical issues can get overwhelmed by the state of the world today. Flack-Wetherald says the improv way is to support your scene partner, by listening to them and possibly pivoting to what they have said.
“You are willing to pivot along with the scene, instead of digging our heals in and knowing that if you just go after someone, because they have said the wrong thing, you know that you will get applause from your echo chamber just by digging you're heals in,” says Flack-Wetherald. “Instead of that, we focus all of our efforts in honoring our scene partner, supporting our scene partner. Even if that means giving a little bit of tender feedback. But just like in Improv, we prioritize honoring our scene partner over prioritizing the audience.”
Spiritual Life Week is designed to help students strengthen their relationship with God. The theme of this week is “Let’s talk… about building each other up”.
