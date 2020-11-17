Bradfield Community Center holds Three Part Blessings

As temperatures get colder, the Bradfield Center is helping out by handing out winter gear.
The Bradfield Community Center held their 4th Annual Three Part Blessings event Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers were on hand to pass out bags filled with coats, gloves, hats, and socks in their parking lot to those who registered. Along with coats, boxes of food and hot meals to go were given out since they could not have an in-person event this year. Neighborhood Relief Ministries was also there to hand out free beverages. The winter gear will go to help the over 100 people who registered for the event.
Tesha Banks, the Activities Coordinator for the Bradfield Community Center said, “It is starting to get cold outside, and so we know that there is a need in the community for that, and so that is why we want to make sure they have it so they can stay warm during these winter seasons.”
Due to the pandemic, the Bradfield Center had to change registration to online only for this event.