Bradfield Community Center offering series to help students and parents prepare for college

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bradfield Center is teaching Lima students everything they need to know about preparing for college.
Every first and third Saturday of the month at 10am until noon, sessions of the College Readiness Program are being held at the Bradfield Community Center. Topics include career exploration, college applications, financial aid, and more. Saturday's guest was an expert from Ohio State Lima explaining how to find and apply for scholarships.
The initiative aims to strengthen the community by teaching as many students as possible about the resources available to them to make their ambitions of getting a college degree a reality.
"It's a big elephant so you've got to take it a bite at a time and just show kids and their parents that it's not just a big dream that you don't know how to accomplish. Just know you have people here in the community that have gone through the process or have different experiences and we can share those experiences and help people break down that process and make college attainable for everyone," said Robin Frazier, the acting executive director of the Bradfield Community Center.
If you are unable to attend the program on Saturdays, you can call the Bradfield Community Center at (419)-228-7766 to set up a meeting over the phone, zoom, or in person.
