Bradfield Community Center offering series to help students and parents prepare for college

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bradfield Center is teaching Lima students everything they need to know about preparing for college. 

Every first and third Saturday of the month at 10am until noon, sessions of the College Readiness Program are being held at the Bradfield Community Center. Topics include career exploration, college applications, financial aid, and more. Saturday's guest was an expert from Ohio State Lima explaining how to find and apply for scholarships.

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com