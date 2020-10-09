Breaking the stigma on World Mental Health Day

Saturday is World Mental Health Day and we spoke to Lima’s Prevention Awareness Support Services, or PASS, about the importance of keeping up with ours and others mental health.
This year especially, people have been focusing on their mental health because of the effects that the pandemic has had on our lives. The World Health Organization has made it their goal this year to spread awareness and increase the funding on all levels for mental health.
Local mental health professionals say that most people are concerned with their physical health, but often are lacking in their mental health.
Donna Dickman, the director of development at PASS says, “There’s a lot of stigma behind it, we don’t always seek the help that we may need and it’s important that we are able to reach out to those that are loved ones, or the people that we’re around that may be struggling.”
PASS offers a mental health first aid class that teaches both kids and adults how to start getting someone the help they need for their mental wellbeing. For more information you can visit www.passaah.org/.