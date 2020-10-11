Soon Buckeye fans will be able to watch Ohio State return to the football field.
Ohio State will open up against Nebraska on October 24th. Earlier this year, the Big Ten announced plans to postpone the 2020 season. However, the decision has since been overturned, bringing fans closer to Buckeye Football.
Ohio Northern University Assistant Professor of Sociology Robert Carrother says that Ohio State Football means a lot to many Ohioans.
"That's something that happens in the fall, its a sense of normality," Carrother stated.
The pandemic continues to affect many industries, and sports is no different. Fans will be unable to attend games, and will instead have to watch the game from home.
Fans are looking at the bright side, knowing that they will at least get to watch the game with family and friends.
"We are so busy with our lives that we don't have time to spend with family and friends," says Jeffrey Poeppelman, an Ohio State Alumnus. "This will be a great way to, especially since we have to stay at home, to have everyone together, to have one day for a few hours just to have a fun time."
Carrother warns fans not to think that Ohio State Football returning means that everything is back to normal, and to remember that regardless of college football returning, the COVID-19 Pandemic is still continuing.
"I'm afraid that there are going to be some people that have banked on this to be a point of normalcy and that everything will be back to normal when we have football," explained Carrother. "They are going to go a couple weeks into football and realize 'we are still in the middle of a pandemic.' that there are still a lot of things that are abnormal."