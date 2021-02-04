Buckeye Road project out for bid for this summer

The Allen County Engineers Office is looking at a busy summer as many construction projects are coming online.
Buckeye Road will be seeing major improvements as a shoulder enhancement gets underway. The project just going out for bid with construction to start in June. The road is in bad shape as truck traffic has broken it down.
Allen County Roadway Engineer David Louth explains, “We’re gonna come in and clean up the shoulders, rebuild the shoulders back up. Make it a full 24-foot-wide road with two 12-foot lanes. A full mill and pave of the entire road. All new striping out there and some drainage work.”
There will also be upgrades to the traffic signals and work on the CSX rail crossing. The project is being paid for with a 1.1-million-dollar grant from the state.