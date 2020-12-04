Calling all bell ringers: Van Wert Salvation Army in need of volunteers

The Van Wert Salvation Army is having a hard time keeping the bells ringing this holiday season. A shortage of volunteers in the area means less red kettles on the streets.
You know it’s getting closer to Christmas when you spot the Salvation Army bell ringers with their bright red kettles collecting donations. But in Van Wert, some kettles are still waiting to be broken out and need volunteers. In a year where more families need assistance than usual, the kettle fundraiser is crucial for the Salvation Army.
Major Deborah Weigner, the commanding officer of Van Wert Salvation Army says, “There is more need in the community. We want to be able to to take good care of them at Christmas, but we also want to be able to take care of them into 2021.”
There are multiple locations that need bell ringers. If you’re interested in volunteering with the Van Wert Salvation Army, you can call them at 419-910-9332.