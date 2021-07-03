Camping at Ottawa Metro Park for the 4th of July

One of the more popular activities to do during the summer holidays is to go camping, and we saw a lot of that in our area this weekend.
The Ottawa Metro Park in Lima was filled with families wanting to get out for the 4th of July weekend. People parked their campers and set up their sites with flags, and other patriotic decorations.
The holiday weekend is filled with relaxing and hanging out with friends and family, and that’s exactly what one camper came here for.
Shelby Ruhlen, who came from Kenton to enjoy the campground says, “Well, it’s a good time for all of us to take our kids who can get out and play and not have to be stuck at home so it’s just fun to get all the kids together so that they can do things other than their normal.”
Although the park won't be holding a firework display for the 4th, there will be fireworks at the Lima mall Sunday night.