Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds S shifting SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
Assignment Editor
Media Release from the Allen County Fair
Due to weather conditions
The Allen County Fair is canceling the Baton/Flag Corp Competition at 1:00 pm today. The Kewpee Band Show is also cancelled for tonight that was scheduled for 7:00 pm.
The OSU Alumni Band Show will be on the Plaza Stage today at 6:30 pm
