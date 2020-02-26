Car crashes into semi, driver and passengers sent to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a semi truck and an SUV.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bible and Stewart Roads. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi was turning northbound on to Stewart. The SUV didn't stop at the intersection and hit the semi, causing damage to the front of the SUV.
All three people inside the SUV, including a two year-old child, were taken to the hospital by Bath EMS. The driver suffered serious injuries while the two passengers only had minor injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.
Other emergency crews were also on scene.