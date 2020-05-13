Casa Lu Al to take things slow, delay reopening until June

While many restaurants get set to reopen outdoor service Friday and indoor service next week, there are some businesses taking this slow.
Casa Lu Al is one of those places. And they're not opening May 21. To protect the safety of employees and customers they want to take their time. Along with keeping the coronavirus out, being prepared is their main concern. The restaurant isn't sure what to expect with people going back to dining rooms or if they will continue carryout. During this time Casa Lu Al staff continue to clean and figure out the best possible plan to bring people back inside.
"It's been a learning experience, it really has," George Venturella said, general manager. "I mean, every day we learn something new. First, it was, OK let's just open up. Second, let's get all the dishes out of here, we don't need dishes. Let's get all the carryout containers in a place where we keep all our china. Second is, let's take time orders. Well, we can't take 15-time orders at 5:30 because you got normal stuff rolling in. Everyday.
The first Friday we opened up, we had like four people scheduled. We figured that'd be enough. Well, thank goodness the people that were from the day time shift stuck around because we got hit. We just didn't know what to expect."
They plan to reopen on June 1 and they'll continue with carryout until then.