Ceremony highlights success of three graduates at Marimor School

A graduation ceremony celebrated the success and achievement of three graduates at Marimor School.
The Class of 2021 received their high school diplomas during a commencement ceremony on Thursday. Jalen Manley, Hunter Deeds, and Jackson Leppla all received their diplomas and were congratulated on their success.
A slideshow was played to show each of the graduates' journey to receiving their high school diplomas.
A reception followed where graduates could celebrate their achievement with family and friends.