Ceremony highlights success of three graduates at Marimor School

The Class of 2021 received their high school diplomas during a commencement ceremony on Thursday. Jalen Manley, Hunter Deeds, and Jackson Leppla all received their diplomas and were congratulated on their success.

A slideshow was played to show each of the graduates' journey to receiving their high school diplomas.

A reception followed where graduates could celebrate their achievement with family and friends.

