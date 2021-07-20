Charles River Laboratories give $25,000 to local organizations

An Allen County research facility is investing in local students to help make sure there are future scientists to continue their lifesaving work.
Since the pandemic started, Charles River Laboratories has decided to donate more money towards local organizations and schools "STEM" or Science Technology Engineering and Math programs. The Spencerville location decided to divide up $25,000 they got from the company and give it to the Spencerville School District and the Lima South Science and Technology Magnet School.
"It has become even more important that students get interested in the sciences," says Rusty Rush G.M. Charles River, Spencerville. "Specifically, for our site, we have a lot of research, pharmaceutical research that we perform here. Charles River is very interested in improving the lives of people and animals and the best way to do that is to have a robust student population that love the sciences and want to get into research."
Charles River gave another portion of the money to the Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation. This is the second year the Spencerville location has given out money to local groups and they plan to continue it into the future.