Cheney sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing his mother

Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 7:21 pm
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced up to life in prison for killing his mother in 2020.
45-year-old Joseph Cheney pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the crime.
In May 2020, Lima police officers were called out to a home on East Kibby Street and found the body of 71-year-old Rachel Cheney in a bedroom with a fatal stab wound to her upper torso. Cheney originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but he was ruled competent to stand trial in August of 2022. Cheney was given over 900 days credit for his sentence for the time he has already spent in jail.
