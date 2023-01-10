Joseph Cheney in Court

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced up to life in prison for killing his mother in 2020.

Cheney sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing his mother

45-year-old Joseph Cheney pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the crime.

