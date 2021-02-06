Residents in Wapakoneta were able to indulge their sweet tooth on Saturday. 

A "Chocolate Walk" event was held Saturday from 12 PM - 5 PM. Wapakoneta residents started the event by visiting Family Life Center or Casa Chic, where they received their items for the event.

In each item bag was a container for chocolates, as well as a map that leads residents to their next destination. 

Each destination was a Wapakoneta local businesses, allowing participants to enter stores, learn more about them, and get a piece of chocolate in the process.

All funds will go towards the Family Life Center of Wapakoneta, an organization that educates and supports families in the community. 

