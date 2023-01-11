City of Lima offering a new pre-employment and internship opportunity for young adults

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The department of small business and workforce development's GenNext is Lima's newest opportunity for Gen Z.

City of Lima offering a new pre-employment and internship opportunity for young adults

GenNext offers young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 pre-employment education as well as an eight-week, part-time internship. Pre-employment education sessions will include financial literacy, interviewing, resume writing, and overall professionalism. During the application process applicants will have an opportunity to identify their career field of interest and be matched with similar paid internships. All internships will be located in the lima area in partnership with over 15 local businesses. The City of Lima continues to accept employer interest in GenNext's summer internships.

City of Lima offering a new pre-employment and internship opportunity for young adults
GenNext Flyer

GenNext flyer courtesy of City of Lima's Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.