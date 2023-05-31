City of Lima receives Brownfield Grant money for revitalization efforts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima will be looking to use a grant in order to improve revitalization efforts.
The City of Lima received $500,000 from the United States Environmental Protection Agency for use in Brownfield Revitalization. The money will primarily be used to assess health hazards on city properties as well as create remediation plans. Properties such as the one on East Kibby Street are eligible for this type of grant funding.
"So over the next 90 days, we will be publishing a schedule for community input meetings to talk with individuals in neighborhoods about what are some either known hazards or unknown hazards in their neighborhoods to be able to apply for funding for clean up. The next step would be to apply for funding remediation," stated Sharetta Smith, Mayor of Lima.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the grant as part of efforts to provide new opportunities for growth throughout the State of Ohio.
Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: The City of Lima was awarded a $500,000 community-wide grant as part of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s largest investment ever in brownfields communities made by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda. Funding is from the Multipurpose Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant program portion of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The award was announced May 25, 2023 and Lima is one of eight communities in Ohio selected. “The US EPA Citywide Brownfield Assessment grant is a catalyst for development and growth in our community,” states Mayor Sharetta Smith. “EPA funded assessments will increase the value of blighted properties and put our community in a better position to pursue developers so we can repurpose these assets.”
Through the grant funding, Lima will conduct environmental site assessments. Funds will also be used to inventory sites, develop cleanup plans, reuse assessments, a brownfields revitalization plan, and support community outreach activities.
The Phase I Environmental Site Assessment uses existing information to help a community understand the property conditions by examining current and historical uses of the site and potential threats to human health or the environment. Environmental assessments must be completed or overseen by an environmental professional, which may include a licensed geologist, engineer or site professional.
The Phase II Environmental Site Assessment is recommended if the Phase I Environmental Site Assessment results reveal known or potential contamination found on the property. An environmental professional develops a sampling plan to evaluate the potential presence of contamination from hazardous substances and petroleum on the property and determines the sources and exposures. Environmental professionals may also consult with state and tribal brownfield programs regarding required assessment activities.
The City of Lima intends to bid out these site assessment following the pre-award phase of the grant. The assessments will then be completed between October 1st, 2023 and September 30th, 2027.
The City of Lima is currently in the planning stages and will be working with the community to determine the target properties and decide how best to use the awarded funding allocation.