June 7, 2023 Press Release from Bart Mills, Council for the Arts of Greater Lima: The Council for the Arts of Greater Lima and Happy Daz restaurants will kick off the 57th year of Concerts in the Parks on Sunday, June 25.
The annual concert series will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, with the local favorite Stedic Music. The season will continue each Sunday through August 13, with the exception of July 2.
The summer’s lineup features a wide array of music, from classic rock and Americana to R&B, jazz, and Soca.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Lawn chairs and picnics are welcomed.
For more information, go to www.limaartscouncil.com or the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima’s Facebook page.
2023 Concerts in the Parks
June 25 – Stedic Music
July 9 – Waiting on Waves
July 16 – Beer Barrel Boys
July 23 - Prudence
July 30 - Night Jazz
Aug. 6 - Palmer
Aug 13 - Brandon Monford