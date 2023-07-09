Concerts in the Parks returns to Faurot Park for 2023 season

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After being cancelled for thunderstorms last week, Lima's Concerts in the Park series started their season Sunday night.
Around 100 people came out to listen to the band "Waiting on Waves" at Faurot Park's Lima Rotary Pavilion. This summer marks the 57th year that the Council for the Greater Arts of Lima has brought the free live music series to the area. Most who come out to the concert bring their own lawn chairs. The pavilion is also one of the most well-shaded areas of the park. The performances are designed to provide the people of Lima with a fun, relaxing place to spend summer Sunday nights.
"Great communities are based on traditions. People come out every Sunday, they see people they only see here. We have one of the best park systems in the state so this is our opportunity to show it off. And again, it's free. We need things in this community that everybody can go to, the whole family enjoys, and not have to put out too much cash," says Bart Mills, director of the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima.
Weather permitting, Concerts in the Park are held every Sunday night from 7 pm - 8:30 pm through August 13th. Next week, the Beer Barrel Boys take the stage.