Construction season in the city of Lima

It's construction season in the state of Ohio, and the city of Lima is no stranger to construction crews working on the roads this summer.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has begun work on the bridge on State Route 117, over the railroad tracks. Crews are working on a bridge deck overlay, and replacing the guardrails and the approaches.
As ODOT continues to work on the 45-day project, they ask that commuters keep in mind that the bridge is closed, and find another way around.
"We just ask the people follow the detour signs, and you can use Eastown Road to circumvent this area and just try to stay out of the area," said Cheri Newton, ODOT Public Information District 1. "We've seen a lot of people turning around in the private driveways, and that might be a little bit frustrating for those people who aren’t used to seeing that kind of traffic in their drive."
Across town, work on the Wayne Street project continues, stretching from Cole Street to Central Avenue The project will convert Wayne to a two-way street, and work is being done on the curbs and sidewalks, as well as drainage systems.
While there won't be much added in terms of traffic control, the hope is that making Wayne a two-way street will encourage drivers to slow down.
"We want people to drive the speed limit, and with opposing traffic, people tend to drive slower," said Kirk Niemeyer, Lima City Engineer. "I know the Sheriff's Office and different EMTs use Wayne Street because it’s a straight shot and a continuous shot without much to slow you down. You'll still have that, but you'll have the opposing traffic, and that will offer a traffic-calming benefit to the residents here on Wayne Street."
Work will also be done on High Street. The entire project is expected to be complete in November.