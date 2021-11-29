Council discusses future of vacant 3rd ward seat

The council as a whole met Monday evening to discuss the upcoming vacancy in the 3rd Ward seat.
Carla Thompson failed to receive enough certified signatures when she filed her petition to run again for the seat, but was the only one to file a petition to be on the ballot, which means that council has to appoint someone to the seat when it is vacant on January 1st of the new year. A majority of councilors voiced support for keeping Thompson in the seat saying that she was the only one who filed and put the work in to go out into the community and get signatures to run for office. Some voiced concerns that in doing so this might create a precedent if they do not interview other potential candidates, but in the end, they agreed to prepare legislation to appoint Thompson to the seat when it becomes vacant.
Tony Wilkerson, Lima 2nd Ward Councilor said, “My particular opinion is one, she was the only to attempt to fill out a petition for that position, second, the last time they had an election in that ward she clearly won it so I feel we should honor what the people have already mandated last election.”
Council cannot vote on the legislation until the first of the year when the seat becomes vacant.