FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCINGS
Mark Eberle,_42, Van Wert, OVI, F4., sentenced to 3 years community control, 60 days jail beginning 9/18/20 then 90 days EMHA, at defendant’s cost, including GPS and alcohol monitoring, starting 10/16/20 or serve those 90 days in jail. Substance abuse assessment and treatment. Driver’s license suspended 10 years from today. Fine $1,500, plus costs and monthly probation fees.
BOND MODIFICATION
Drew Kenny, 27, Van Wert, requested a modification of his bond, which was granted and his was released on a surety bond. Trial to be scheduled on the underlying charge.
BOND/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
Chad Diltz, 44, Van Wert, denied violating his bond and intervention program, Hearing on the violations is set for Monday, August 10 at 9 am. Bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.
MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Brooke Scheumann, 21, Decatur, IN, Criminal Simulation, M1, sentenced to: 8 days jail, credit for 8 days served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, and costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jay Scheumann, 23, Decatur, IN, entered a plea of guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information charging him with Criminal Simulation, M1. He was then sentenced to: 30 days jail, credit for 1 day, jail begins Sept 21, at 10 am. Ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.
Robert Rupert, 38, Van Wert, entered a plea of Guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Infrmation charging him with 2 counts of Child Endangering, M1. The Court set sentencing for 9/2/20 @ 10 am.
BOND VIOLATION
Chad Diltz, 44, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention programs before his scheduled hearing today. The Court continued the matter for sentencing on 9/25/20 @ 9am and continued his $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS (All entered not guilty pleas)
Ryan Homier, 40, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Possession of Cocaine, F5. Released on Surety bond, PT 8/26/20 @ 845 am.
Eunice Bernhardt, 56, Ohio City, Pandering Obscenity involving a minor, F2, (10 counts) and 2 counts of Pandering Obscenity involving a minor F4. She was released on surety bond with no internet access and no cell service with data plan. PT set for 8/24/20 @ 1030 am.
Juan Hernandez, Jr., 40, Van Wert, Gross Sexual Imposition, F4, Assault M1, Obstructing Official Business, M2. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial Surety and PT set for 9/9/20 @ 10 am
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Joshua Weaver, 39, Lima, entered a not guilty plea to Vandalism, F5. Released on a surety bond with a no contact order with Andrea Neiferd. Telephone PT set for 9/1/20 @ 8 am
Robert Seibert, 33, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, and Aggravated Trafficking Drugs F3. Bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and PT set for 8/24/20 @ 10:15 am.
Jose Melgar Revolorio, 39, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Rape, F1, and Sexual Battery, F3. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and PT set for 9/8/20 @ 9 am.
BOND VIOLATION
Jared Smith, 32, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming intoxicants. Bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial Surety and PT set for 9/9/20 @ 9:30 am.
SENTENCING
Marissa Kreischer, 34, Van Wert, was sentenced after having been found guilty by jury trial for Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, with a substantial risk of physical harm to person or property, F3, and Assault on police officer, F4. Sentenced to:
a) Failure to comply: 24 months prison, with credit for 154 days served.
b) Assault: 18 months prison, zero credit for days served
c) Consecutive to each other and consecutive to pending federal court sentence.
d) Drivers License suspended 5 years.