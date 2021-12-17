COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Allen County

Here in Allen County, local health officials say we can be heading into our worst month of reported Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Allen County Public Health stated that there have been nearly 500 new cases reported in the last week with 31 new hospitalizations. Allen County cases per 100,000 is at 941.9 keeping us at a high community of transmission according to the CDC. Health officials say they are seeing some breakthrough Covid cases of those vaccinated but at a significantly lower rate than those unvaccinated. The number of people vaccinated in the county just broke 40% which is a concern, and they say it needs to be a group effort to stop the spread.
Tami Gough Prevention and Health Services with Allen County Public Health explains, “Everyone can do something to help stop the spread of COVID so we can get to the end of this pandemic. If you’re not going to get the shot you can still mask up, you can still make good choices about the events you choose to do. You can still social distance. That’s still a thing that everyone should be doing.”
Vaccination clinics are available from the health department at the old Elder-Beerman store at the Lima Mall for both adults and children.
