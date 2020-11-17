COVID-19 may cause feelings of isolation this Thanksgiving

Since March, the effects of the pandemic have weighed down on people, many feeling isolated from loved ones. One time of year that people may be feeling that the most is throughout the holiday season, as people may not be meeting in the same way as they usually do because of COVID-19.
Those with Prevention Awareness Support Services say that staying connected with loved ones through technology and valuing the time held together is key during this pandemic.
If you do meet in person, plan ahead: "Maybe not the whole family getting together, but pockets of family in different groups," said Rick Skilliter, executive director for PASS. "Financially, the holidays can be a burden, so managing and having a plan around that will be important."
If you know of someone who won't be seeing family or friends this upcoming Thanksgiving, maybe drop them a line or give them a little something to say 'we're thinking of you'.
"If you can’t or it’s not safe to get together, for them or for you, and following appropriate recommendations, you can something on their doorstep for them," said Skilliter. "It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate, but just a thinking of you type of item - a pie or some leftover food."
One way that many people in the community get together on Thanksgiving is the Lima Community Church meal that they hold annually, but this year, they've changed it to a drive-thru style with some limited seating, and will also be providing groceries for people that come through.
Those with the church were determined to hold this tradition in any way they could, to continue to lend a hand to the community, especially this year.
"So many people don’t have a family close by, so many people are lonely," said Jonathan Burkey, worship pastor for Lima Community Church. "One of the most tragic things about COVID-19 for me pastorally is thinking about the community and isolation that’s been brought about because of the COVID-19 situation."
The Thanksgiving meal will be held on November 26th at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center from 10:30 am to 1 pm.