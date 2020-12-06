Residents were able to get tested for COVID-19 thanks to a pop up testing site in Putnam County Sunday.
Held at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, residents were able to drive up and stay in their vehicles as they were tested for the virus.
The test was available at no cost and available to those who did not have medical insurance.
"Having a testing opportunity like this is good for our residents," said Kim Riefan, Putnam County Health Commissioner. "This allows them, if they do not have a medical provider, to come here and have that test so that they can know what their status is, and then make a decision on how to protect themselves and those around them."
Another pop up testing site will be available in Allen County on Monday at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center. The center is located at 1450 North Cable Road in Lima, Ohio.
Testing will be conducted indoors from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. No appointment is necessary to get tested, and no doctors order is needed.
Testing will also be available to all residents, not just residents of Allen County. Tests will be available for those two years old and up, with those 17 and under needing a signed consent form from their parent/guardian.
Results should be available within 2-3 days, but may take longer, according to testing site organizers. Persons who test positive will be notified of their test result by a Mercy Health - St. Rita's team member, followed by a health department employee contact to discuss contract tracing.
Those who test negative will not be notified, but results of their test will be available through an online portal.
Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are directed to stay at home and to contact your healthcare provider.