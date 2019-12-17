One person was transported from the scene of a two car crash in American Township this afternoon(12/17/19). Crews called out to Eastown Road near the entrance to Menards around 4:40 p.m. Troopers say the driver of the Chevy was exiting a parking lot onto Eastown Road, when they pulled into the path of the Chrysler. The driver and a passenger in the Chrysler complained of pain and stiffness but were not transported. The driver of the Chevy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. She was cited for causing the crash.
Crash on Eastown Road sends one person to the hospital
