Crash on Eastown Road sends one person to the hospital

One person was transported from the scene of a two car crash in American Township this afternoon(12/17/19). Crews called out to Eastown Road near the entrance to Menards around 4:40 p.m. Troopers say the driver of the Chevy was exiting a parking lot onto Eastown Road, when they pulled into the path of the Chrysler. The driver and a passenger in the Chrysler complained of pain and stiffness but were not transported. The driver of the Chevy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. She was cited for causing the crash.

Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.