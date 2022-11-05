Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio

Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
“I think people know that I mean business when I say that I am actually going to institute an anti-corruption task force in the AG’s office that is actually going to root out this,” says Crossman. “Because we have had repeated scandals, year after year, with the state government and no one is doing a thing to stop the fleecing of Ohio’s taxpayers and actually put an end to it. We can attract good businesses, good jobs to our communities.”
Crossman says his challenger and current Ohio Attorney General David Yost didn't do enough to help the citizens of Ohio in the wake of the largest scandal in the state's history.
“He has failed to lift a finger to help hardworking Ohioans that are being charged collectively $8 million a month on their utility bills,” adds Crossman. “It is a legacy of the corruption scandal of House Bill 6 and the First Energy scandal.”
Crossman serves the 15th State Representative district which is located south of Cleveland.
