Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio

Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.

Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio

“I think people know that I mean business when I say that I am actually going to institute an anti-corruption task force in the AG’s office that is actually going to root out this,” says Crossman. “Because we have had repeated scandals, year after year, with the state government and no one is doing a thing to stop the fleecing of Ohio’s taxpayers and actually put an end to it. We can attract good businesses, good jobs to our communities.”

Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.