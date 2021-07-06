Deadline for Allen County 2nd Half Real Estate taxes is Friday July 9th

The Allen County Treasurer wants to remind property owners that 2nd half taxes are due this Friday.
July 9th is the deadline for real estate and mobile home tax payments. The treasurer’s office has made it easy to pay your taxes with options such as online, over the phone, or even at any Allen County branch of Superior Credit Union or Union bank locations. The key thing is to get your payment in and if you may have an issue with payment call their office to make arrangements.
Allen County Treasurer Krista Bohn explains, “So if they even have questions like maybe they just paid off their mortgage, refinanced, anything like that we’d be happy to check on anything for them. Let them know any new processes or opportunities because we do have programs that are very similar to escrowing it through your bank once you pay it off. So, you can always contact us, and we can set that up.”
There is a 10-percent late penalty for any payments after July 9th.