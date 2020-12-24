Dealing with difficult emotions around this time of year

A lot of people find themselves dealing with depression around this time of year, and with the pandemic, families will likely be spending their holiday separate from each other. That could make feelings of isolation and sadness even worse.
Those with Prevention Awareness Support Services say that it's important to stay connected with others, whether that be digitally or finding a safe way to meet in person.
But regardless of the coronavirus, this time of year can be rough on some people: "Holidays can be joyful, but they can also really remind us of people that aren’t here and cause us to be a little bit tearful, and both are ok," said Rick Skilliter, executive director at PASS. "Owning that and acknowledging to yourself and maybe the others around you the moments of happiness, and if there are moments of reflection that could bring about sadness, that’s ok too."
If those sad feelings continue for long periods of time, those with PASS say to reach out for help.