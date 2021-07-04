Delphos 4th of July annual little league tournament

The Kiwanis 4th of July celebration continued on Sunday with a full schedule of events, and even a little league tournament.
The ball diamonds at Stadium Park were packed for a day filled with baseball and softball games. It’s been at least 35 years that the park has held this annual tournament for the kids, according to members of the league association.
Around 20 teams geared up to play with the ages ranging from first graders to 6th graders. Eric Kerner, president of the league, says it’s a perfect event to mix in with the 4th of July celebrations.
“Baseball has always been America’s pastime," says Kerner. "It’s been a place of our history and it’s something that just about every kid grows up playing at least for a little bit of their life and it mixes very well with the 4th of July and it’s great to be able to combine it here.”
One team from each age bracket will be taking home the gold as winners of the tournament.