Delphos City Council votes on new full-time position

Delphos City Council met Monday evening to vote on a new full-time position.
Council voted to get rid of the record clerk and part-time code enforcement positions for the city effective immediately. They then voted to approve of the ordinance to combine the two positions into a full-time job of Code Enforcement and File Clerk, which also is effective immediately. The role would be to enforce the codes in the city of Delphos and also keep records at the police department. The position is much needed as the code enforcement position has been vacant since March.
Sherryl George, Delphos City Council Clerk and interim Safety Service Director said, “We actually lost our code enforcement officer back in March because of COVID and things so we haven’t had a person in that position.”
She continued saying, “We got looking into the file clerk, records clerk position at the police department and thought it would be better to combine positions into one position than to have three part-time employees.”
The next city council meeting will take place on September 14th.