Delphos residents were able to enjoy a game of bingo while supporting local businesses at the same time.
The Delphos Chamber of Commerce celebrated Small Businesses Saturday with a "Shop Small Bingo" event.
Those who participated in the event received a Bingo card with eight local businesses named on it. Those businesses offered a variety of discounts, gifts with purchases, and extra incentives.
Those who completed the Bingo card could turn them into the chamber for a prize drawing.
The chamber states that the goal of the event is to promote local small businesses, while also provided traffic to those small businesses during the event.