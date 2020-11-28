Delphos residents were able to enjoy a game of bingo while supporting local businesses at the same time.

The Delphos Chamber of Commerce celebrated Small Businesses Saturday with a "Shop Small Bingo" event.

Those who participated in the event received a Bingo card with eight local businesses named on it. Those businesses offered a variety of discounts, gifts with purchases, and extra incentives.

Those who completed the Bingo card could turn them into the chamber for a prize drawing.

The chamber states that the goal of the event is to promote local small businesses, while also provided traffic to those small businesses during the event.

