Delphos Jefferson HS receiving top award for inspiring students with program promoting college, career readiness

Press Release from Academic Innovations:DELPHOS, Ohio —Delphos Jefferson High School is among 22 schools across the nation being recognized with a Career Choices Medal for their outstanding life- and career-planning program.
Delphos Jefferson High is being awarded with a Career Choices Silver Medal for promoting student success with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program helps students create online 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.
The program, which is administered in a class for freshmen at Delphos Jefferson High, is meaningful because it helps students discover what they want and how to get it, said Karissa Hoerston, a teacher at Delphos Jefferson High.
“We are shifting away from the mindset that everyone needs to go to college, but there’s still so many families that feel like they have to go to college,” Hoerston said. “I tell them, ‘Listen, you don’t need to go to college; here are your other options.’ I feel like that’s an eye-opening lesson for them. I just think it’s important for them to learn how to do life.”
Being awarded a Career Choices Medal is an honor reserved for the top schools who are dedicated to promoting student success, according to Academic Innovations, the organization involved in selecting winners.
“We love recognizing hardworking and talented educators across the country, but the real winners are the students and their communities,” said Mindy Bingham, author of the Career Choices series curriculum. “Thanks to the efforts of these dedicated teachers and administrators, students are set up for long-term success with meaningful 10-year plans to guide them toward achieving their career and life goals.”
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.