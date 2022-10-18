Delphos Jefferson HS receiving top award for inspiring students with program promoting college, career readiness
Courtesy of Academic Innovations and Delphos Jefferson High School

Press Release from Academic Innovations: DELPHOS, Ohio — Delphos Jefferson High School is among 22 schools across the nation being recognized with a Career Choices Medal for their outstanding life- and career-planning program.

Delphos Jefferson High is being awarded with a Career Choices Silver Medal for promoting student success with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program helps students create online 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.

