Delphos man killed by semi while working on vehicle on U.S. 30

A Delphos man was struck and killed Sunday night while working on his van along the side of U.S. 30.
According to the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. between the Van Wert and Middle Point exits on U.S. 30. 44-year-old Jeffrey Brown was trying to make repairs to his van alongside the eastbound lane, when a semi driven by 66-year-old Glen Anderson of Indiana went into the berm, hitting both the van and Brown. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and this crash remains under investigation.
Media release from Van Wert Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol: Middle Point – On April 4, 2021, at approximately 9:48 P.M. troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on US 30 near Mile Post 20 in Washington Township, Van Wert County.
A 2015 Freightliner semi, operated by Glen Anderson, age 66, of Rochester, Indiana was traveling eastbound on US 30. A 2008 Chrysler van, owned by Jeffrey Brown, age 44, of Delphos, Ohio was disabled and parked on the right berm of eastbound US 30.
Mr. Anderson’s semi traveled outside its lane of travel and onto the berm striking the left side of Mr. Brown’s vehicle. Mr. Brown, who was standing on the left side of his vehicle making repairs, was also struck. Mr. Brown sustained fatal injuries as a result of the traffic crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.
The Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Middle Point Fire and EMS and Hague Towing and Repair. The crash remains under investigation.