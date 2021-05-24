Delphos Schools Board of Education gives update on fiscal status

The Delphos City School District Board of Education gave an update on their fiscal status.
Last Monday, the Ohio Department of Education sent a letter to the board informing them that they have been released from fiscal caution. The decision came based on an improved May 2021 five-year forecast, the board has made decisions like joining Vantage Career Center to reduce costs, the passage of the March 2020 .5% levy, as well as having no buildings appearing on the EdChoice Designated List. The school district is excited to move forward, and hopefully provide a better learning experience for the students.
Brad Rostorfer, Delphos City School District Treasurer said, “During the levy we talked about programs that we would like to bring forward and now we’re going to get the opportunity to do that and it’s just exciting some of the things our kids will get to experience now.”
Rostorfer said they no longer expect to be red at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.