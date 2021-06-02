A demolition marked the end of an era, but the start of a new one in Elida.
The start of the demolition of the old Elida Elementary School Building began Wednesday morning. Residents as well as school staff gathered in the parking lot adjacent to the structure in order to see the beginnings of the planned demolition.
Plans to get rid of the old structure began back in May of 2018, where voters passed a 2.8 mill bond issue and a new .50 mill levy to construct a new elementary school building.
The new building is located behind the old one, and will soon house students once summer break is over.
The new building is 138,432 square feet and will house students in Pre-K through 5th grade. A tentative ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, August 29th, 2021.
A new parking lot will occupy the space left over from the demolition.