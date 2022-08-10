Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Motorists on Market Street may notice some demolition at Mercy Health St. Rita's as one of their buildings is coming down.

Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing

The 718 building is coming down floor by floor. The medical center is looking toward the future and costs to maintain the 60-year-old building was increasing. The structure once held the St. Rita's School of Nursing with the last class graduating in 1971. Fifty-five classes went through the program living in the building. Many came back to a reception to see their old school one last time.

Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.