Discussions about cutting-edge techniques and technologies focus of the 2022 Heart Summit

Allen Co., OH  (WLIO) - Knowledge is key when you are fighting something that could be deadly as heart disease. That is why The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health System teamed up again to put on the Heart Summit. The event provides physicians, nurses, and allied professionals with the cutting-edge information regarding the current management and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Presenters talked about diet, heart failure, and valve replacement procedures and as the treatment of heart disease constantly gets updated, medical professionals are getting the latest in the best practices their colleagues are seeing.

Discussions about cutting-edge techniques and technologies focus of the 2022 Heart Summit

“Really in the last 5 years the cutting-edge technology and the cutting-edge research showed a different approach 5 years ago to now,” says Dr. Mahmoud Houmsse, Professor of Medicine, OSU Wexner Medical Center. “Like atrial fibrillation, that we mention today (Saturday 10/15), through controlled strategies it is essential to be implemented, which is contrary to 20 years ago, saying that you don’t have to do that. But we noticed that people live longer, survive better, and have better quality of life.”

Discussions about cutting-edge techniques and technologies focus of the 2022 Heart Summit

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.