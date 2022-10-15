Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Knowledge is key when you are fighting something that could be deadly as heart disease. That is why The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health System teamed up again to put on the Heart Summit. The event provides physicians, nurses, and allied professionals with the cutting-edge information regarding the current management and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Presenters talked about diet, heart failure, and valve replacement procedures and as the treatment of heart disease constantly gets updated, medical professionals are getting the latest in the best practices their colleagues are seeing.
“Really in the last 5 years the cutting-edge technology and the cutting-edge research showed a different approach 5 years ago to now,” says Dr. Mahmoud Houmsse, Professor of Medicine, OSU Wexner Medical Center. “Like atrial fibrillation, that we mention today (Saturday 10/15), through controlled strategies it is essential to be implemented, which is contrary to 20 years ago, saying that you don’t have to do that. But we noticed that people live longer, survive better, and have better quality of life.”
This is the first time that the summit has been held in person since 2019, and organizers say people seem to ask more questions and interact with one another more than the virtual summits they have had the past couple of years.
“Being able to bring our friends and colleagues here to talk about what kinds of new cutting-edge things are available and to showcase to the other physicians in the community, what things we can do here in Lima. I think is super important,” adds Dr. Pamela Gardner, Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Director LMHS.
The Heart Summit is a yearly event put on by the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health System.
