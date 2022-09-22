Doctor discusses tips for dealing with fall allergies

CLEVELAND, OH - If you've found yourself sneezing more lately or dealing with watery eyes, you're not alone – fall allergies are in full swing for many.
Allergists say common symptoms of fall allergies can include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing. There are different treatment options available depending on the severity of a person's allergies. However, nasal steroids are usually the number one treatment for allergies. Doctors also recommend taking an antihistamine on an as-needed basis. A person who suffers from fall allergies should limit their time outdoors, if possible, as well, and close the windows in their home. You should try to shower daily too to help wash off any pollen.
"Try not to do any sort of drying of clothes outdoors because when you have your sheets in the air, it'll bring in all that pollen for you. So that can be really difficult and rev up your allergies at certain times," explained Dr. Sandra Hong, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hong says you'd be surprised how many people may not realize they have allergies – which is why she suggests going to see an allergist if you tend to have the same symptoms around the same time every year.
