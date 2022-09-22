Doctor discusses tips for dealing with fall allergies

CLEVELAND, OH - If you've found yourself sneezing more lately or dealing with watery eyes, you're not alone – fall allergies are in full swing for many.

Doctor discusses tips for dealing with fall allergies

Allergists say common symptoms of fall allergies can include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing. There are different treatment options available depending on the severity of a person's allergies. However, nasal steroids are usually the number one treatment for allergies. Doctors also recommend taking an antihistamine on an as-needed basis. A person who suffers from fall allergies should limit their time outdoors, if possible, as well, and close the windows in their home. You should try to shower daily too to help wash off any pollen.

Doctor discusses tips for dealing with fall allergies

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.