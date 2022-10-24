Doctors raising awareness of lead poisoning in an effort to prevent childhood exposure

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is underway and doctors with Cleveland Clinic Children's are doing their part to raise awareness in an effort to help prevent childhood exposure.

Pediatricians say when a child is actively being exposed to lead, they may not show any symptoms or they might be vague. For example, trouble sleeping, behavior problems, and feeling tired. But as time goes on, the long-term effects tend to become more noticeable. Doctors say a child may have GI issues, decreased academic performance and IQ, and in severe cases – seizures and even death. Since lead poisoning symptoms can be hard to detect at first, testing is recommended for those who are considered at-risk. Prevention is also just as important.

