Domestic Violence Awareness Month kick-off held at Lima Public Library

A Domestic Violence Awareness kick-off event was held at the Lima Public Library on Thursday.
Crossroads Crisis Center, which is the only domestic violence agency in Allen County, promoted the event. County officials were also in attendance for the kick-off.
"Every October gives us the opportunity to raise awareness that domestic violence is very prevalent in our community," said Christel Keller, Executive Director of Crossroads Crisis Center. "It's so important to also talk about that survivors know that there is a place to call, and they can call us 24/7."
Lima Mayor David Berger also read a proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Lima.
The agency also donated two books to the Library, both dealing with domestic violence awareness.
At the end of the kick-off, those in attendance held signs of names of those who have died due to domestic violence. They read their names out loud, while also saying "remember my name".
Keller further stated that residents don't need to be a member of crossroads to raise awareness of domestic violence. She recommends residents educate themselves, as well as educating neighbors and friends.
"Events like this helps the community understand how prevalent it is," said Keller.