Don Johnson's Florist & Bridal to close their doors this summer

A long-time floral and bridal shop will be closing its doors this summer as its owner retires.
Don Johnson's will be ending its time in Lima after 65 years of business. The store started as just a floral shop, but after Don's son Doug bought the family business from his father in 1980, they started to sell prom and bridal dresses and tuxedos.
Johnson says being able to work with flowers in this community has been a great experience. "It’s been a labor of love," said Johnson. "I love flowers, and I thank God constantly for beautiful flowers while I arrange them. I have enjoyed that, and the public and my customers, I will miss them."
And Johnson has something to say to those customers who have been supporting the store over the years:
"Thank you community of Lima; I appreciate you, and it’s been a pleasure designing flowers for your weddings, your anniversaries, your births, your sympathies," said Johnson. "Everything we do here is involved with an emotion, and I appreciate it."
The building will be bulldozed this summer to make space for a new fast food restaurant on West Street.