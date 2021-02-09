Donations being sought for "Love Luggage" to assist children placed in Allen County Children Services care

It’s a project that provides comfort and care for children who find themselves in a situation they can’t control.
“Love Luggage” is given to children who have been placed into the care of Allen County Children Services due to circumstances in the home. The Allen Lima Leadership Class of 2006 created “Love Luggage” to assure these children would have the things they would need in this situation. They get a backpack full of personal hygiene items along with some educational items and fun things as well. They are currently asking for donations to fill 120 backpacks for the children.
ALL Class of 2006 member Beth Seibert explains, “It usually costs us about 4 to 5-thousand dollars to assemble that number of bags and right now, we are reaching out to every individual, every group, anybody with a heart for helping kids, that’s why we thought February and this time of expressing love was a great time to come alongside and assist Love Luggage.”
Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church has already committed to filling 20 “Love Luggage” backpacks. You can donate by contacting Allen Lima Leadership.