Don't press your luck, get a designated driver this St. Patrick's Day

It is no secret that people enjoy drinking on St. Patrick's Day, but the St. McSober event in Lima is trying to make sure everyone stays safe while doing so.
A partnership between the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition, local law enforcement, and The Met is trying to make sure everyone enjoys their St. Patrick's Day in a safe way. They are encouraging people to be proactive in finding a designated sober driver for their celebration plans.
"We're encouraging everyone to again make responsible decisions, designate a driver,” says Lt. Tim Grigsby, Commander of the Lima Post. “We're not telling anybody they can't go out and have fun and consume alcohol and things like that. Just don't consume alcohol and get behind the wheel of a car."
Rob Nelson, the owner of The Met, loves to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and is happy to encourage sober drivers each year with homemade mocktails free of alcohol and free of charge for any designated drivers.
"We make it look like a drink, and it's all bedazzled, however it has no alcohol in it,” adds Nelson. “So, anyone who wants to be kind and be a designated driver for this weekend will be able to come to the met and get these drinks on us for free."
For the designated driver event, the saying goes, "Don't press your luck, designate a McSober driver." They want to remind people to never drive while impaired, never ride with someone who is impaired, and always buckle up.