Drive thru bike helmet and food distribution in Lima

Several community organizations got together to make sure the kids in the area are not only well fed, but have plenty of fun things to do outside and keep them active. Saturday morning there was an activity pack and food distribution in Lima.
Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen countless community outreach programs in Lima. Six months into dealing with COVID-19 and we are still seeing our local organizations making sure that our community is well taken care of.
Vickie Kahle, a Spencerville resident says, “I think it’s an awesome thing that they’re doing, I really do. To be appreciative of the kids in the community and see what’s all going on.”
It was a triple giveaway day at the West Ohio Community Partnership building where they were handing out bike helmets, activity packs, and boxes of food to cars driving through.
Activate Allen County, The West Ohio Food Bank and Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force all joined together to make this distribution happen.
Activate Allen County says that since they weren’t able to have the bike rodeo this year, they still wanted to find a way to encourage kids to stay active.
Josh Unterbrink, co-director of Activate Allen County says, “Activate Allen County tries to encourage people to be active, to use human-powered transportation, and we want to make sure that we’re giving the tools to people to be able to do that so we’re giving them jump ropes, hula-hoops, sidewalk chalk, facemasks, and bike helmets to make sure kids are being active and safe and healthy.”
Overall they gave away over 250 activity packs.