Early morning fire leaves Eureka Street home severely damaged

A home on West Eureka Street may be a total loss after it caught on fire early Saturday morning. The Lima Fire Department was dispatched to 524 West Eureka St. around 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they say they could see fire and smoke on the second floor. The fire eventually spread to the 1st floor and the attic. Firefighters were on the scene until a little after 7 a.m.
The fire department estimated the damages to be close to $30,000. They believe it may be a total lost. No one was home during the time of the fire. The fire department believes the fire was accidental. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.