Early voting for the August 2nd primary election is slow going around the state.
The Ohio Secretary of State is reporting that statewide nearly 45,000 people voted in the first week of early voting. Which is more than they expected, but below a normal primary election. In the August election, local Republicans and Democrats can vote on races for the state representative, state senate, and central committee races. The second primary was needed after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected five sets of maps drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. A federal court ruled that the August second primary would proceed with the 3rd set of maps that the commission drew.
“For this mapping, I am not sure how long that will be in effect, when they finally decided on maps, I don’t know if they are going to go one year or two years with this,” says Kathy Meyer Director of the Allen County Board of Elections. “However, these are the people that legislate our Ohio laws so we want to choose the person wisely who is going to be in that seat.”
People can go to their board of elections office until August 1st to cast their ballot for early voting or they can wait until August 2nd and go to their polling location.
