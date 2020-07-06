Economic & Community Development Committee holds public meeting

The Economic and Community Development Committee held a virtual public meeting this evening to discuss plans for CDBG and HOME funding.
Susan Crotty delivered the proposal for the 2020-2021 CDBG and HOME fund allocations. For the year, the two funds are anticipated to have just above 1.4 million dollars allocated to services such as housing, the Bradfield Center, community development, youth services, and many more programs. Crotty explained to us how these funds are used in the community.
Crotty, the Director of the Department of Community Development said, “The funds have to be used to mainly to benefit the low to moderate-income populations. So all of the programs that we use the funding for is a benefit to those who are in more need in the community. We target the funds to programs that will assist vulnerable populations.”
The next public hearing will take place on July 20th at 7 p.m.