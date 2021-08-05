Entrance to New Industrial Park named in memory of former Allen County Commissioner Jay Begg

Former Allen County Commissioner Jay Begg is being remembered for his belief in the growth of the county as a street is named in his memory.
Jay Begg Parkway will be the entrance into the Gateway Shawnee industrial Park off McClain Road. The 70-acre site is owned by the Allen County Port Authority and is being marketed by the Allen Economic Development Group. Randall Bearings is the first company to build and county economic development officials say they are ready for more.
Cindy Leis Business Development Director with AEDG adds, “And that really opens it up too many other businesses that are going to be looking into this park. There’s 70-acres that either can be subdivided, or we can achieve one company in here using all 70-acres.”
Shawnee Township Trustee Dave Belton says they are encouraged about new economic development. “We’re always looking for industrial park areas that we can keep industry in and keep it out of the residential areas so it’s in the appropriate amenities that are there for it and it’s best for the community overall.”
The site is currently in the process of being certified by Ohio Jobs and they hope to have an official opening later this year.